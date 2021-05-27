Tipperary community health appointments, Covid-19 vaccination and test centres operating as normal

The HSE's IT systems continued to be shutdown as a precaution following the cyber attack but all community healthcare appointments in South Tipperary and elsewhere in the South East are proceeding as normal for the rest of this week.

Business as usual also applies at all five of the HSE’s Covid 19 Vaccination Centres throughout the South East including at Clonmel Park Hotel in Clonmel and people can continue to register for and will receive vaccine appointments.

The existing five HSE Covid-19 Testing Centres in the region also continue to operate seven days a week on a walk-in no appointment necessary basis.

The HSE pointed out that close contacts of Covid-19 cases (including school close contacts) are now receiving a text message with details of where and when they need to get their Covid-19 test.

It is really important, from a public health management perspective, that those in receipt of these text notifications attend for the appointment as outlined in the message they receive (rather than, in their cases, present as a walk-in/without an appointment).

The HSE’s IT systems used from day to day to deliver and administer services continue to be shut down as a precaution whilst it and authorities address the effects of a cyber attack.

The message from South East Community Healthcare continues to be:

It’s important to turn up for community healthcare appointments, for example at health centres and mental health clinics. In addition to Primary Care Centres operating as normal, it’s largely the case also with Mental Health services, Older Persons Care (home help for instance) and with support workers from Disability Services. Any change will be communicated directly to you by the HSE.

The HSE apologises for any inconvenience caused and appreciate the understanding of everyone - including the extraordinary efforts of its own teams to maintain services as best it can. The HSE are also reminding everyone that we are still working through a pandemic and asks the public to stay safe and continue practicing the basics as regards preventing the spread of Covid 19.

For updates, please see Health service disruptions - HSE.ie and @SouthEastCH on Twitter.