Entries increase for Tipperary Business Awards

Organisers of the Tipperary Business Awards at the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce have reported a welcomed increase in applications to the competition this year.

A simplified application process online and more active engagement with the business community countywide has been attributed to the popularity of the awards this year.

Furthermore, the public nominations strategy rolled out via social media has had a major impact where members of the public can nominate local businesses to enter the awards also.



Speaking of the influx in applications, County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce, CEO, Michelle Aylward said: “We have been blown away by the interest in the Tipperary Business Awards this year. The key message that you don’t need to be a member to enter and the activation of public engagement on social media have made a remarkable impact.

The support of the media, our valued sponsors and key stakeholders has ensured more people across the county have taken note which is of vital importance.”



There are thirteen categories to choose from and businesses can enter as many as they like once they meet the criteria for their chosen category and all the details are available online at www.countytipperarychamber.com .



The event is fully sponsored which is another major achievement for the team at the County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce and an endorsement of the Tipperary Business Awards.



Title sponsor of the awards is Boston Scientific with Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) are supporting as Education and Innovation Partners. Iconic Media are the media partners of the event and Red PR will host the Wrap Party, a networking event that will go live immediately after the virtual online ceremony.



In addition to these, there are thirteen unique sponsors on board to recognise excellence in their awards category and these include; Best Employer sponsored by County Tipperary Skillnet, Best in Corporate Social Responsibility Awards sponsored by Infosys Ireland, Best in Sustainability sponsored by MSD Ireland, Best in Retail sponsored by Showgrounds Shopping Centre, Best in Micro Business sponsored by Medite, Best Not for Profit sponsored by Abbott Ireland, S.M.E of the Year Award sponsored by A.I.B., Best Start-Up or New Emerging Business sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Tipperary, Best in Tourism, Sports, Art and Culture sponsored by C&C Group, Best in Marketing Excellence sponsored by O’Gorman, Brannigan, Purtill & Co., Best in Food, Beverage and Hospitality sponsored by ABP Food Group, Best in Technology and Innovation sponsored by Sepam and Best Large Business sponsored by Camida.



The deadline for applications is this Friday, June 4 so any businesses based in Tipperary who are yet to enter are encouraged to do so swiftly. The independent judging panel led by LIT representative Gillian Barry are keen to begin the examination of all submissions as they tackle the difficult task of adjudication.