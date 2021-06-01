Department of Education approves new Secondary School for Roscrea

The much-anticipated and brand-new, state-of-the-art post-primary school for Coláiste Phobal in Roscrea has today received formal approval by the Department of Education.

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill said he is pleased to announce the update this afternoon from Minister Foley’s office directly and he thanked Minister Foley for working with him closely on this issue since she came to office last summer.

Some uncertainty had surrounded the announcement last month if the construction of the new Secondary School on the site of Coláiste Phobal would go ahead. The school is one of the largest in Tipperary and the sole secondary school in the town.

Speaking, after receiving official confirmation from the Department of Education this afternoon, the Fianna Fáil, Deputy Cahill told TipperaryLive “I am pleased to announce that Minister Norma Foley has today given official approval for a brand-new 800 pupil post-primary school for Coláiste Phobal Roscrea. This new state-of-the-art facility for the town of Roscrea and surrounding areas will be built on the existing site and will also include 4 SEN classrooms.”

“Since Minister Foley took office last summer, I have had the privilege of working very closely with the Minister and her key officials on a number of school development projects right around the county", he said.

"Tipperary has seen millions approved in capital investment projects by Minister Foley and her Department over the last ten months or so. Today’s official announcement by the Department means that we have finally moved to the stage where we will see works commence in the not-so-distant future on the existing school site.

“This is great news for Roscrea today and more great news for education in Tipperary. Fianna Fáil has a proud history of investing in education while in government, and today is further proof of that. I would like to thank my Fianna Fáil colleagues Minister Norma Foley and local Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Smith for their dedicated work with me on this over a long period of time”, Deputy Cahill said.