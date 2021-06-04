Two men arrested in Carrick-on-Suir in connection with seizure of €5,000 worth of drugs

Gardaí arrested two men and seized almost €5,000 of suspected drugs in Carrick-on-Suir today, June 4.

Gardaí from Carrick On Suir, with the assistance of uniform and detective gardaí from Clonmel, the Southern Region Dog Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, carried out searches at eight homes in Carrick On Suir.

The searches were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Carrick-on-Suir area.

During the searches, Gardaí seized approximately €650 of suspected cocaine and €4,100 of suspected cannabis herb and cannabis jellies. Gardaí also seized a weighing scales and two mobile phones.

Two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested and are currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.