Tipperary council to erect traffic management measures on road in Clonmel area this week

Tipperary County Council will put in place temporary traffic management measures on the L-2501-1 Graigue to Temple-Etney Road, Clonmel from 8am next Tuesday, June 15 to 6pm next Thursday, June 17 to facilitate road resurfacing works.
Local diversions will be put in place. Motorists are advised to expect delays at this location.
