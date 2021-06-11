HSE to run "pop-up, walk-in" Covid-19 test centre in Mullinahone this weekend

The HSE will be operating a free "pop up, walk-in" Covid-19 test centre at Mullinahone Health Centre tomorrow Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13.

The HSE said people won't need to book an appointment to get tested at this centre.

The pop up test centre is being opened as an additional facility as a convenience to residents of Mullinahone and surrounding communities such as Ballingarry, Callan, Cloneen, Drangan, Dualla, Glengoole, Gortnahoe, Graigue, Grangemockler, Killenaule and Windgap.

It will operate at the Mullinahone Health Centre from 11am to 7pm on both days and is open to all ages with under 16s accompanied.

The HSE is encouraging people to make use of this opportunity to come forward for testing, with or without symptoms.

This facilitates testing for people near to where they live and will also help the HSE to obtain a clearer picture of transmission of Covid-19 that is occurring in the community.

The HSE’s COVID-19 Testing Centre located at the Moyle Rovers GAA grounds, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary continues to operate as normal and can also be attended on a walk in, no appointment necessary basis.

You can use the COVID-19 walk-in test centre if you:

· are aged 16 years of age or over (under 16s accompanied and you should not bring a child to a walk-in centre if they are a close contact in a school setting. The contact tracing team will arrange the test and will contact you with the details).

· have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 6 months

What you need to bring:

You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.