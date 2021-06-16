New Inn residents oppose planning application for mobile phone mast in their village

Mobile phone blackspots
A community campaign is underway in New Inn to stop a 15m mobile phone mast being granted planning permission in the heart of the village.
Residents concerned about the planning application lodged by eir seeking permission to erect the mast the mast at the eir exhange at Graigue, New Inn have until this Thursday, June 17 to lodge submissions or objections to Tipperary County Council.
An outdoor public meeting of local residents opposed to the proposed mast took place at the Grotto in New Inn last Friday evening.
Independent Cllr Andy Moloney, who is assisting residents with their campaign, urged residents who didn't want this mast in the middle of their community, to ensure they submitted their objection to the county council by Thursday.
More News
Brian Boru's Camogie Club in Clogheen are launching their 2021 Fundraising with their very own Brian Boru’s Camogie Euromillions Syndicate.
South Eastern Mountain Rescue team members taking part in the rescue mission in foggy conditions in the Comeragh Mountains yesterday (Tuesday, June 15). Picture courtesy of SEMRA
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.