New Inn residents oppose planning application for mobile phone mast in their village

A community campaign is underway in New Inn to stop a 15m mobile phone mast being granted planning permission in the heart of the village.

Residents concerned about the planning application lodged by eir seeking permission to erect the mast the mast at the eir exhange at Graigue, New Inn have until this Thursday, June 17 to lodge submissions or objections to Tipperary County Council.

An outdoor public meeting of local residents opposed to the proposed mast took place at the Grotto in New Inn last Friday evening.

Independent Cllr Andy Moloney, who is assisting residents with their campaign, urged residents who didn't want this mast in the middle of their community, to ensure they submitted their objection to the county council by Thursday.