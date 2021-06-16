New Inn residents oppose planning application for mobile phone mast in their village

Submissions to Tipperary County Council must be lodged by Thursday, June 17

Six mobile phone blackspots identified in Donegal

Mobile phone blackspots

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A community campaign is underway in New Inn to stop a 15m mobile phone mast being granted planning permission in the heart of the village.
Residents concerned about the planning application lodged by eir seeking permission to erect the mast the mast at the eir exhange at Graigue, New Inn have until this Thursday, June 17 to lodge submissions or objections to Tipperary County Council.
An outdoor public meeting of local residents opposed to the proposed mast took place at the Grotto in New Inn last Friday evening.
Independent Cllr Andy Moloney, who is assisting residents with their campaign, urged residents who didn't want this mast in the middle of their community, to ensure they submitted their objection to the county council by Thursday.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie