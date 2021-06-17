Approval for 43 new social homes in Cahir is welcomed

Mix of homes planned for Mountain View area

Cahir houses

The Department of Housing has given approval in principle to Tipperary County Council for the new social housing scheme in Cahir, says Deputy Jackie Cahill

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill has welcomed the approval of 43 new social homes in Mountain View, Cahir, calling it a “welcome boost” for local families in need of homes. 

According to Deputy Cahill, the Department of Housing has given approval in principle to Tipperary County Council for the new social housing scheme.   

Deputy Cahill commented, “This is a welcome boost for local families looking for homes in the Cahir area. I have been working closely with the relevant authorities in the Department and the council to ensure that the building of social houses is a top priority here in Tipperary.

"I would like to thank Minister Darragh O’Brien for engaging with me on a number of key issues in relation to his portfolio since taking office last summer and I would also like to acknowledge the hard work of Cllr Micheál Anglim on housing issues for people locally.” 

“This sizeable development will consist of 4 one-bed apartments, 19 two-bed homes, 16 three-bed homes and 4 four-bed homes.” 

The Tipperary TD concluded: “This is yet another sign of Fianna Fáil delivering on housing for those that need it most. Fianna Fáil has always built houses and we will continue to build social and affordable homes in Tipperary.” 

