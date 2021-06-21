People asked to attend Tipperary hospital only in case of genuine emergency

High numbers are said to be presenting at the emergency department of Tipperary University Hospital with a variety of complex needs
The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently exceptionally busy and is said to be coming under continuing pressure, with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.
Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.
"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most," according to a statement from the hospital management.
"Patient care is paramount at Tipperary University Hospital and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management, who have taken steps to address this issue.
"Management at Tipperary University Hospital apologies for any inconvenience caused."
More News
High numbers are said to be presenting at the emergency department of Tipperary University Hospital with a variety of complex needs
Clonmel Tidy Towns committee members Janet, Geraldine and Michael get ready for a midweek litter pick. The committee needs all the help it can get and welcomes new members
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.