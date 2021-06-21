People asked to attend Tipperary hospital only in case of genuine emergency

Tipperary University Hospital is exceptionally busy

Tipperary University Hospital

High numbers are said to be presenting at the emergency department of Tipperary University Hospital with a variety of complex needs

The Emergency Department (ED) at Tipperary University Hospital is currently exceptionally busy and is said to be coming under continuing pressure, with high numbers presenting with a variety of complex needs.

Management at the hospital is asking members of the public to only attend in the case of a genuine emergency, advising that, where possible, a GP or Caredoc out of hours service be consulted in the first instance.

"We are asking people to think about all their care and treatment options and keep our ED services for the patients who need them most," according to a statement from the hospital management.

"Patient care is paramount at Tipperary University Hospital and this situation is being treated as a priority by hospital management, who have taken steps to address this issue.

"Management at Tipperary University Hospital apologies for any inconvenience caused."

