Spot the difference! Great excitement as heron gets his bearings mixed up in Tipperary

Spot the difference as the real heron lands in Clonmel back garden.
There was great excitement last week in the Colville Road area of Clonmel when a young heron from the nearby River Suir got his bearings a little bit mixed up and landed in the back garden of the Fennessy family home.
On the Monday morning the young heron landed in the garden of the home of Richie and Esther Fennessy and tentatively explored the surroundings of the water feature and the resident mock mother heron.
After some time, having failed to get any reaction from the anchor tenant, and noticing also that there was nothing to feed on in the water feature, the young heron called time on his expedition and headed back to the River Suir.
The Fennessys, however, were delighted with the visit from the friendly intruder and would be glad to have him back anytime.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.