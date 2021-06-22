Great excitement as the "very very first" school sports returns to Tipperary

Great fun was had at Cahir Boys National School Sports Morning last week
Teacher John Kennedy of Cahir Boys National School was assisted by Dylan Fitzgerald for a Sports Morning that was held last week in the School for the First Class boys.
It was a very special day as it was the very very first Sports morning since schools reopened and the boys took part with lots of enthusiasm!
The boys of First, Second and Third class each had their own special sports morning organised by the teachers in the school. Lots of fun was had and some good memories made as they near the end of a very strange year.
(See this week's issue of The Nationalist for more photos of the Cahir Boys National Schools Sports Day).
