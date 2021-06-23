Free wifi is now available in Carrick-on-Suir town centre

Free wifi is now available in Carrick-on-Suir town centre

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Free public wifi is now available in Carrick-on-Suir town centre thanks to a EU and government backed scheme.
The free wifi is available in the town centre from Ormond Castle to Sean Kelly Square.
The public broadband coverage for computers, laptops, tablets and mobile phones has been introduced to the town centre by Tipperary County Council, Carrick-on-Suir Business Association (COSBA) and Magnet Networks and is funded through the EU and Department of Rural & Community Development.
COSBA business development manager Róisín Phelan, who also works with the Stable Lane Digital Hub, said the free wifi network shows Carrick-on-Suir is “fully embracing the 21st century” and will benefit both visitors and locals.
On behalf of COSBA and Stable Lane, she thanked the local businesses that graciously allowed the installation of wifi signal boxes on their premises.
“There are numerous ways in which free wifi can enhance your visit to Carrick-on-Suir and this can be done quickly and for free using our town’s strong and reliable wifi network.
“Along with the Stable Lane Digital Hub, this new amenity is another important step that we have taken towards building our own digital town,” she added.
You can access Carrick-on-Suir’s free public wifi by logging onto: TipperaryWIFI4EU through your wifi settings.
Carrick-on-Suir is one of six Tipperary towns to secure free town centre wifi under the EU backed WiFi4EU public connectivity scheme. The other towns are Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Thurles, Nenagh and Roscrea.

