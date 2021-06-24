Are you a Tipperary tourism provider? This training programme could be for you

PROMOTING TOURISM IN TIPPERARY

Cahir Castle. The final registration inspection of St. Declan’s Way by Sport Ireland is underway.

Munster Vales will be hosting a comprehensive training programme for tourism providers that are based along St. Declan’s Way to support the trade in their marketing activities for when St. Declan’s Way is officially opened to visitors.

The final registration inspection of St. Declan’s Way by Sport Ireland is underway, pending the outcome of this inspection, the trail will be officially opened to walkers and therefore it is an opportunity for tourism-related businesses to receive tips and advice on how to attract visitors to your business and increase dwell time in St. Declan’s Way.


Munster Vales will host an Introductory Workshop to St. Declan’s Way Training Programme facilitated by the expertise of The Tourism Space on Friday, June 25 at 11 am.

The workshop will provide an overview of what the training programme entails. The St. Declan’s Way Training programme will commence in September and October with the following dates scheduled; September 13, 20 and 27 from 3.00 pm-4.30 pm and October 5, 12 and 19 at 7 pm-8.30 pm.


If you would like to avail of this training opportunity, register by email please to mairead.winters@tipperary coco.ie at your earliest convenience.

