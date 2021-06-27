Summer time is here in Tipperary and throughout Munster Vales

Summer staycations have begun and where better to go for your summer break than a trip to the wondrous Munster Vales? Take a journey through the counties of Waterford, Tipperary, Cork and Limerick and across five mountain ranges, to experience exactly what Ireland’s most diverse region has to offer.

A visit to the Munster Vales is the perfect location to explore what an active, adventurous and exciting staycation is all about.

Among the many attractions in Tipperary is Cahir Castle - one of Ireland’s finest and best-preserved medieval fortresses. Cahir Castle is picturesquely located on an island in the River Suir. Why not take a guided tour and discover stories of rivalries and rebellions, conquests and characters which the castle witnessed down through the centuries? The castle's attractions include an excellent audio-visual show which informs visitors about the castle.

While experiencing some great historical and cultural heritage, you can also see some wonderful scenic views. Visit: https://munstervales.com/en/ plan-a-trip/cahir-castle

Munster Vales also recently launched a new Food Trail. The trail will give visitors the chance to get a real taste of the region with plenty of options to attract all palates and all budgets. From artisan coffees and melt in your mouth pastries, nourishing soups and stonking stews, local cheeses and Michelin starred dishes, the trails takes you on a real foodie journey around this stunning area of Ireland.

Immerse yourself in the heart of the Munster Vales and enjoy some unforgettable adventurous activities while enjoying the beautiful heritage and history Munster Vales has to offer!