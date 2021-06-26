HSE to operate pop-up Covid-19 test centre in Tipperary Town next week

As an additional facility, the HSE will operate a free “pop up, walk-in/no appointment necessary” COVID-19 test centre in Tipperary Town next Tuesday and Wednesday, June 29 and 30.

The pop up test centre will be located Tipperary Primary Care Centre, Rosanna Road, Tipperary Town, Co Tipperary (eircode E34 K682) and will operate from 11am to 7pm both days. The test centre will cater for all ages though under 16s must be accompanied.

The HSE is encouraging people in communities in the surrounding areas to avail of this temporary facility in Tipperary Town. People can avail of testing if they have concerns about Covid-19, whether or not they have symptoms at the moment.

The HSE reminds everyone at this time of “the basics” in protecting one’s self and others from the spread of COVID-19.

In particular, if you have symptoms, even if they are mild, do not attend work or social gatherings and get tested for Covid19 – see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/preventing- the-spread/

The HSE’s COVID-19 Testing Centre located the Moyle Rovers GAA Centre, Clonmel, County Tipperary continues to operate as normal and can also be attended on a walk in, no appointment necessary basis.

Further information

· You can get a test if you have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 9 months – only get another test if you have symptoms of COVID-19

· Do not bring a child to a walk-in centre if they are a close contact in a school setting. The contact tracing team will arrange the test and will contact you with the details.

· You need to bring photo ID and provide a mobile phone number.

For further information, see also https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/coronavirus/ testing/covid-19-walk-in-test- centres.html