Handbag stolen from car parked near Tipperary amenity area popular with walkers

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A handbag was stolen from a car parked near Dundrum's Duck Pond on Sunday evening.

The theft in a car park used by local walkers between 7.15pm and 7.45pm.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in this area at that time to contact the station at (062) 51212.

He also appealed to people going walking in amenity areas not to leave valuables in their vehicles.

