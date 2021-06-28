Handbag stolen from car parked near Tipperary amenity area popular with walkers

A handbag was stolen from a car parked near Dundrum's Duck Pond on Sunday evening.
The theft in a car park used by local walkers between 7.15pm and 7.45pm.
A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman appealed to anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in this area at that time to contact the station at (062) 51212.
He also appealed to people going walking in amenity areas not to leave valuables in their vehicles.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.