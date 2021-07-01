New committee, renewed commitment for one Tipperary Tidy Towns group

Clogheen Community Hall
Clogheen Tidy Towns
An A.G.M. of Tidy Towns took place on Wednesday last in St Paul’s. A big crowd attended and a discussion took place on what approach to take to have our beautiful town looking its best for locals and holiday makers alike.
We picked Monday nights for clean up nights.
If you missed the meeting you are more than welcome to join with us weed picking, cutting grass and a general maintenance etc.
The following committee was elected, Chairman and PRO, P.J.English. Vice Chairman, Colm Browne. Secretary, Bridget Fennessy. Assistant Secretary Marie Murphy. Treasurer Paudie Costelloe, Assistant Treasurer Ellen Ryan. If we all work together in tidy towns we can achieve a lot.
The committee is as follows, Delia Pinto, Monica Murray, Noelle Ahearne, Mattie Maher, Catriona Flynn, Sr Aine Power, Moll Sullivan, Catherine McCraith, Jimmy Conran, Mary O’Brien Conroy, Mary O’Keeffe and AnnMarie Noonan.
