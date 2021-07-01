Winnie was lovely - she will be sadly missed by many in Tipperary and beyond

The death has occurred of Winne Supple (nee Caplice), Clogheen and formerly Burncourt.
The late Winnie Supple (nee Caplice)
The death occurred recently of Winnie Supple after a short illness in Clogheen Hospital bravely borne with great courage. Winnie was a native of Burncourt, and a member of the Caplice family.
She was predeceased by her husband Paddy.
She was a lovely person and loved to help when needed.
She is survived by her sons Aidan and Paddy, daughter Loretta Shanahan, sons-in-law Tim, daughter-in-law Sabrina, grandchildren, brothers and sisters and all her extended family.
The funeral cortege left from Loretta's home to St Mary's Church, Clogheen and following requiem Mass She was laid to rest in Ballyporeen graveyard. R.I.P.
May her kind and gentle soul rest in peace.
