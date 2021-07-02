Tipperary people! Get rid of your drinks cans this weekend - and help fundraising in the process

CAHIR TIDY TOWNS

Get rid of your drinking cans this Saturday and help Tidy Towns fundrasing in Tipperary

Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, June 5 in the Castle Car Park from 10.30 to 11.15am.

DRINKS CAN COLLECTION


Our drinks can collection will take place on this Saturday July 3 and thanks to ABP and & Davy Duggan of Cahir River Search & Rescue for their help.

The collection is in the Castle car park from 10.30am to 11am but anyone under pressure with these times can make alternative arrangements with us and we will arrange to pick up.


Thank you to all who support this initiative that helps us make a few euro to put back into the town projects.

