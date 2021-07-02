Tipperary people! Get rid of your drinks cans this weekend - and help fundraising in the process

Cahir Tidy Towns drinks can collection continues on this Saturday, June 5 in the Castle Car Park from 10.30 to 11.15am.
DRINKS CAN COLLECTION
Our drinks can collection will take place on this Saturday July 3 and thanks to ABP and & Davy Duggan of Cahir River Search & Rescue for their help.
The collection is in the Castle car park from 10.30am to 11am but anyone under pressure with these times can make alternative arrangements with us and we will arrange to pick up.
Thank you to all who support this initiative that helps us make a few euro to put back into the town projects.
More News
Nenagh Court heard that a man caught with drugs at Clare Glens had been caught in Leitrim that day for the same offence
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.