CAHIR

Truly inclusive children's playground is great news for Cahir and Tipperary kids

File Picture of a Children's playground. The redevelopment of the Cahir playground at Duneske has now commenced.

The redevelopment of the Cahir playground at Duneske has now commenced following its closure last August.

Friends of the Playground Cahir were delighted to welcome representatives of Tipperary County Council, Sara Burke from LEADER and Keith Walker from Kompan Ireland to visit the site as works commence.
The playground design is innovative and creative, reflecting Cahir’s rich cultural heritage. It will trigger the imagination and curiosity of children and trigger the desire for physical activity. It is packed full of play value with activities that excite and thrill while always being fun, challenging and stimulating.
The play equipment is designed to help improve physical, cognitive, creative and social skills in order to help children as they grow and develop.
This playground will be truly inclusive.
When finished, the new playground facility will cater for all the children in the area, and in particular ensure that all children will be able to play side-by-side and enjoy the benefits of a new, inclusive, modern, fit for purpose play area.
Friends of the Playground Cahir are delighted to have secured funding for this project from South Tipperary Development Fund- LEADER and Tipperary County Council.
The Committee has been overwhelmed by the support from the support and generosity from the local community.
Fundraising is ongoing and if you would like to donate to this wonderful community amenity further details are available at: https:// ie.gofundme. com/f/cahir-community-playground- redevelopment-fund

