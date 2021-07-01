Carrick-on-Suir Lego fan represents Tipperary in YouTube videos celebrating children's creativity

Ian Mac Aonghusa with one of his Lego vehicles as featured in the Cruthaím series of videos filmed to mark Cruinniú na nÓg

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A 10-year-old Carrick-on-Suir boy and his impressive collection of Lego models are featured in a series of online videos to mark Cruinniú na nÓg, the national day celebrating free creative activity in children.
Ian Mac Aonghusa is Tipperary’s representative in the Cruthaím series TG4 has created in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme for Cruinniú na nÓg, which was celebrated on June 12.
One young Irish speaker from each county is featured in the series of videos broadcast on the Cúla4 YouTube channel.
Ian plays hurling and soccer and also enjoys the accordian but the Cruthaím video about him highlights his favourite pastime, which is building an array of vehicles, buildings and other pieces with Lego.  He spends an hour and a half a day playing lego.
To view Ian’s video log onto the following: www.cula4.com/Cruthaím 

