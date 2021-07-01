Tipperary fire & Rescue service call on public to take on board fire forest warning

Louth fire service called out to nine ‘serious’ gorse fire in four days in Cooley

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary Fire 7 Rescue service has appealed to the public to take on board a plea made by the Department of Agricutlure  for the public to be aware that they have issued an Orange Forest Fire Danger Rating which will be in affect until July 5th.
"Remember, if you are planning an outing to our forestry areas
Do not light barbecues or other flames, especially near dry growth.
Improperly extinguished cigarettes can easily lead to large fires developing quickly.
If you see a fire or have concerns about the behaviour of others, which may lead to a fire, call 999 or 112 immediately to report it. A quick response to the area is vital.
With the expectant hot weather, visitor numbers to these areas will increase, and while we encourage people to 'get out' and explore these beautiful walkways/trails, we ask that you park your vehicles in an orderly manner to allow access for the emergency services.
Fires in these areas have a huge impact on the landscape, plantations, the wildlife, even property in some cases and indeed the resources of our services," said a service group member

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie