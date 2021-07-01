Tipperary fire & Rescue service call on public to take on board fire forest warning

The Tipperary Fire 7 Rescue service has appealed to the public to take on board a plea made by the Department of Agricutlure for the public to be aware that they have issued an Orange Forest Fire Danger Rating which will be in affect until July 5th.
"Remember, if you are planning an outing to our forestry areas
Do not light barbecues or other flames, especially near dry growth.
Improperly extinguished cigarettes can easily lead to large fires developing quickly.
If you see a fire or have concerns about the behaviour of others, which may lead to a fire, call 999 or 112 immediately to report it. A quick response to the area is vital.
With the expectant hot weather, visitor numbers to these areas will increase, and while we encourage people to 'get out' and explore these beautiful walkways/trails, we ask that you park your vehicles in an orderly manner to allow access for the emergency services.
Fires in these areas have a huge impact on the landscape, plantations, the wildlife, even property in some cases and indeed the resources of our services," said a service group member
