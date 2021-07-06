Great day as one young Tipperary woman moves into her new home

Kathleen O’Connor, Main Street, Cappawhite moved into her new home on Friday last. Congratulations Kathleen.
Best of luck with your new home
We all join in wishing Kathleen O’Connor, Main Street, Cappawhite, youngest daughter of Teresa, every good wish with her new home which she purchased recently and moved into it on Friday night last, July 2.
Also on Friday last it was Paddy O’Connor’s anniversary, Kathleen’s dad. Always in our memory. R.I.P.
