Centrally located 3-bed Tipperary residence in good decorative order for €150,000

PROPERTY

No. 23 Connolly Park, Clonmel for sale for €150,000

No. 23 Connolly Park, Clonmel
Three-bedroom mid-terrace residence with the benefit of a detached shed/garage which has been developed into a home office/gym with a seperate access onto the laneway to rear. This centrally located property is in good decorative order throughout and has the benefit of PVC windows, Gas FCH and a south facing back garden.
AMV €150,00
Contact REA Stokes & Quirke on 052 6121788

