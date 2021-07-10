June was the driest month of the year so far in Tipperary

June ended with 9.0mm of rain on ten days.
June was driest month of the year
The last few days have seen quite a wet start to July. June ended with 9.0mm of rain on ten days. This made June the driest month of 2021 so far with only April coming close with only 12.3mm of rain on nine days. In between, April and June came May with nearly record monthly rainfall. The wet May and the dry June certainly caused the grass to shoot up in June.
An old saying says “A wet and windy May fills the haggard with corn and hay”.
