If you go down to the woods today in Tipperary - you'll find Suaimhneas sna Coillte

Wellness Day in Glengarra Wood and Mountain Lodge on Sunday, August 22
Suaimhneas sna Coillte
To coincide with Heritage Week, Burncourt Community Council / Mountain Lodge Restoration Group will hold a Wellness Day in Glengarra Wood and Mountain Lodge on Sunday, August,22
Incorporating much needed attention towards our physical and mental well being during the era of COVID-19, this festival day of peace and harmony amongst those natural habitats that lie on our doorstep should encourage those less familiar with the area to experience what it has to offer and also promote wellbeing in our loca community.
Further details to follow.
