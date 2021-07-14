Clonmel based listening service is available

C-Saw is operating a drop in listening support service & telephone service Monday 6.30 to 7.30pm & every Monday & Thursday.
Call- 052 6172477
"Call us during this time for a chat if you can't call in
A homely environment to have a chat and seek further support in confidence. Talking to people has a proven positive impact on our lives. We are here to listen and help in any way we can at 24 William Street Clonmel," said a spokesperson
