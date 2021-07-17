There was great fun in County Tipperary on National Play Day

CAHIR

There was great fun in County Tipperary on National Play Day

Some of the children who received Play Packs from Tipperary County Council on National Play Day

National Play Day in Cahir was great fun
To celebrate National Play Day on Saturday last, July 10, Friends of the Playground Cahir in association with Tipperary County Council distributed 40 Sensory Play Packs to families around the town last Saturday morning. There were certainly lots of happy children on the day that had a great time playing with the special play packs. This great initiative is to promote the fundamental importance of play.
Meanwhile there is great excitement for the reopening of the Cahir Playground in the coming weeks with progression going very well.

Lung transplant patient Tyrone says 'Thank You' to the people of Tipperary

CLOGHEEN

