Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Tipperary village finally gets to commemorate its six sons from Bloody Sunday

MULLINAHONE

Tipperary village finally gets to commemorate its six sons from Bloody Sunday

A special ceremony will take place following 11.30am Mass in St.Michael’s Church on Sunday next July 25

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie


2020 COMMEMORATION FINALLY
The final pieces have been put in place for the unveiling of the memorial in the CJ Kickhams club grounds at Mullinahone to honour the six players from our club who took part in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday 1920.
Following 11.30am Mass in St.Michael’s Church on Sunday next July 25 we will meet in the Church Car Park and a parade led by a lone piper will proceed to the unveiling of the Memorial in our sports ground.
The oration will be delivered by Seamus McCarthy of the Tipperary Memorial Committee. The Memorial stone was supplied by Molloys of Callan. We express our thanks to the Brett family who came forward at an early stage with generous sponsorship to ensure that this would be a fitting tribute to our sextet of heroes on that fatal day (when Michael Hogan and twelve spectators) were gunned down in Croke Park.
Thanks also to Malachy Sheehan who built and developed a beautiful stone area to house the Memorial. This will be a very special and proud day for the families of the brave players to have their loved ones remembered 100 years on.
Club PRO Jackie Bolger.

At last one Tipperary village gets to commemorate Bloody Sunday

MULLINAHONE

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie