Tipperary village finally gets to commemorate its six sons from Bloody Sunday

A special ceremony will take place following 11.30am Mass in St.Michael’s Church on Sunday next July 25
2020 COMMEMORATION FINALLY
The final pieces have been put in place for the unveiling of the memorial in the CJ Kickhams club grounds at Mullinahone to honour the six players from our club who took part in Croke Park on Bloody Sunday 1920.
Following 11.30am Mass in St.Michael’s Church on Sunday next July 25 we will meet in the Church Car Park and a parade led by a lone piper will proceed to the unveiling of the Memorial in our sports ground.
The oration will be delivered by Seamus McCarthy of the Tipperary Memorial Committee. The Memorial stone was supplied by Molloys of Callan. We express our thanks to the Brett family who came forward at an early stage with generous sponsorship to ensure that this would be a fitting tribute to our sextet of heroes on that fatal day (when Michael Hogan and twelve spectators) were gunned down in Croke Park.
Thanks also to Malachy Sheehan who built and developed a beautiful stone area to house the Memorial. This will be a very special and proud day for the families of the brave players to have their loved ones remembered 100 years on.
Club PRO Jackie Bolger.
More News
A special ceremony will take place following 11.30am Mass in St.Michael’s Church on Sunday next July 25
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.