Tipperary outlets competing to win Ireland's best burger award

With the reopening of indoor dining now firmly on the horizon and food service finally starting to show signs of returning to some degree of normality, the hunt for Ireland’s best burger has begun, thanks to National Burger Day.

In support of the food service sector, Kepak’s fourth annual National Burger Day is encouraging customers to get out and have their say by voting for their favourite burger, while also showing some much-needed support for local food outlets and operators as they emerge from recent pandemic-related closures.

Sergeant Pepper’s in Tipperary town and Vernon’s Burgers in Cloughjordan are among the Tipperary burger outlets competing.

Following a jam-packed virtual celebration last year, National Burger Day is back on August 12 and bigger than ever this year - with outlets across Ireland once again battling it out for the coveted title of Ireland’s favourite.

To top it off, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with over 14,000 meals donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.

Hundreds of Irish food businesses of all categories and sizes are set to take part in the search for Ireland’s best burger, from much-loved fast-food joints to family owned-pubs, hotels and speciality burger restaurants.

Voting is already underway and customers across the country have just over three weeks to cast their important vote online through the dedicated website - www.nationalburgerday.ie.