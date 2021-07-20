Tipperary gardaí investigate theft of diesel from bus in Clonmel

Gardaí are investigating the theft of diesel from the fuel tank of a bus parked in the car park of a Clonmel hotel.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said an estimated 100 litres of diesel was stolen from the tank of the bus parked at The Clonmel Park Hotel car park at Poppyfields, Clonmel overnight on Saturday/Sunday, July 10 and 11.
She appealed to anyone with information that may assist their investigation into this theft to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
