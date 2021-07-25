People would 'love to hire a bike in Clonmel' for the Tipperary Blueway

Bicycle hire should be available in Clonmel for the Suir Blueway, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

She said the possibility should also be explored to provide a bicycle hub, where bicycles with stabilisers for adults and also special bicycles made to carry people with a disability could be hired.

People had said they would love to hire a bicycle in Clonmel and travel along the Blueway.

There were two bicycle shops in Clonmel and the council should connect with them to see if they were interested in providing such a facility.

Cllr Ambrose said that a bike hub rolled out in Dublin had proved very successful.

She said it would encourage more people to use the fabulous amenity that was the Blueway if they could pre-book bicycles or call into a shop that was hiring bikes.

District Mayor Michael Murphy said this would be hugely beneficial, and it was all about the enhancement of the Blueway.

Cllr Pat English said that bicycle hire worked well in Carrick-on-Suir and it was needed in Clonmel.

He knew of a number of people interested in hiring out bikes and any support the council could give these people would be greatly welcomed.

In his report to the meeting, District Administrator Jim Dillon stated that if there was a group or private entity interested in providing a bicycle hire or a bicycle hub, they could apply for Rural Development Programme (Leader) funding with a view to establishing such an enterprise.

The South Tipperary Development Company may be contacted at South Tipperary Development CLG, Unit 2C, Carrigeen Commercial Park, Clogheen Road, Cahir, Tipperary, E21 HV20.