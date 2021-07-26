Have you concerns about the Tipperary routes of the proposed bypass - time to speak up now!

Please express your opinion online at https://n24cahirlimerick.ie/ before Friday, August 6.
N24 LIMERICK JUNCTION TO CAHIR BYPASS
Speak now or forever hold your peace...
This is a reminder for anyone with concerns regarding the proposed routes of the Limerick Junction to Cahir bypass, and how it may impact them, please express your opinion online at https://n24cahirlimerick.ie/ before Friday, August 6.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.