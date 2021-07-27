Tipperary and Limerick wedding bells at Rockwell College

Congratulations to Michelle Lonergan who married Ciaran Mulcahy
WEDDING BELLS AT ROCKWELL COLLEGE
Congratulations to Michelle Lonergan who married Ciaran Mulcahy at Rockwell College Church on Saturday, July 17.
Michelle is a daughter of Liam and Jo Lonergan, Whitelands, Cahir and Ciaran is from Knockainey, Co. Limerick.
We wish them every health and happiness for the future!
