Tipperary club hoping its new facilities will grow stars for the future

Kilsheelan go top with big win over Drom Inch.
JUVENILE GAA PITCH IS COMPLETED
The juvenile pitch is now completed, a huge thanks to all the players who helped in the hard work in very warm weather conditions.
A special thanks to Billy Stokes, Pat O’Connell and Kevin Guirey for supply of machinery, much appreciated.
Hopefully our new facilities will produce many stars of the future.
Cúl Camp finishes on Friday, there was excellent participation, 105 children took part and will conclude with a street league. Thanks to Mahers Foodstore for their sponsorship.
COUNTY BOARD DRAW
The County Board Draw finalises on Friday next with a free bonus draw, the new draw will commence in October.
SYMPATHY
Condolences to the Clarke family on the passing of Hugh, although a Cavan native he was very loyal to his adopted parish and club.
May he rest in peace.
Current Tipperary senior hurler Mark Kehoe of Kilsheelan/Kilcash GAA Club. Hopefully there'll will be more stars in the future also.
