Great regret in County Tipperary at death of former well-known Parish Priest

The death has occurred of the Very Rev. John Joseph (JJ) O’Rourke (A.P)
Late Very Rev John Joseph O'Rourke
The death has occurred of the Very Rev. John Joseph (JJ) O’Rourke (A.P) Gortnahoe/ Glengoole, Thurles, and late of Birdhill, Co. Tipperary, on July 23, at Acorn Nursing Home, Ballykelly, Cashel.
Predeceased by his brother Eugene.
Sadly missed by his loving sisters Sr. Noreen O'Rourke of the Mercy Sisters, Ennis, Co. Clare (formerly Sisters of Mercy, Killaloe) and Margaret (Peg) Donlon of Derrymore, O’Callaghans Mills, Co. Clare, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his parishioners and Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Fr. Irwin PP, and Priests of Cashel and Emly diocese.
Very Rev. John Joseph O’Rourke was removed from O’Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, on Sunday last. Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, at 5.30pm.
He was reposed in the Sacred Heart Church with office of the Dead evening prayer and Requiem Mass was celebrated on Monday last followed by his burial in the Good Shepherd cemetery.
May he rest in peace.
