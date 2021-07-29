Search our Archive

29/07/2021

Great regret in County Tipperary at death of former well-known Parish Priest

GORTNAHOE/GLENGOOLE

Great regret in County Tipperary at death of former well-known Parish Priest

The death has occurred of the Very Rev. John Joseph (JJ) O’Rourke (A.P)

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Late Very Rev John Joseph O'Rourke
The death has occurred of the Very Rev. John Joseph (JJ) O’Rourke (A.P) Gortnahoe/ Glengoole, Thurles, and late of Birdhill, Co. Tipperary, on July 23, at Acorn Nursing Home, Ballykelly, Cashel.
Predeceased by his brother Eugene.
Sadly missed by his loving sisters Sr. Noreen O'Rourke of the Mercy Sisters, Ennis, Co. Clare (formerly Sisters of Mercy, Killaloe) and Margaret (Peg) Donlon of Derrymore, O’Callaghans Mills, Co. Clare, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, his parishioners and Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Fr. Irwin PP, and Priests of Cashel and Emly diocese.
Very Rev. John Joseph O’Rourke was removed from O’Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, on Sunday last. Sacred Heart Church, Gortnahoe, at 5.30pm.
He was reposed in the Sacred Heart Church with office of the Dead evening prayer and Requiem Mass was celebrated on Monday last followed by his burial in the Good Shepherd cemetery.
May he rest in peace.

Sudden death of Tipperary man causes great sadness in his community

LATE PAUL LANGTON

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie