02/08/2021

BREAKING: Gardaí investigating fatal road traffic collision in Tipperary

Gardaí in Cahir are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Loughlin's Bridge in Clogheen, Tipperary yesterday afternoon Sunday 1st August, 2021.

A man in his 80s, the driver and sole occupant of a car, collided with a tree at approximately 2.40pm. The man received treatment at scene but was later pronounced deceased.

The body of the man has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.
 
Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have completed their examination of the scene and the road is now re-open.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling near Loughlin’s Bridge in Clogheen between 2.30pm and 2.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

