Tipperary student encourages children to make their voices heard

Clonmel student Emer Neville has encouraged children and young people to take part in this year’s Child Talks.

Now in its fourth year, the Ombudsman for Children’s Office (OCO) is presenting Child Talks 2021, an annual event where children and young people up to the age of 18 are given a platform to talk about the issues that matter most to them.

This year’s theme is My Hopes for the Future.

Daughter of Ann and Tommy Neville, Parnell Street, Clonmel, Emer took part in last year’s Child Talks and has encouraged children and young people to apply.

“I loved taking part last year and would encourage any young person to apply,” she says.

“Go for it. It is an opportunity that you won’t forget. The whole team at the OCO are so helpful and encouraging so don’t hold yourself back.

“Everyone has an interesting story to tell and you will get all the help that you need.

“Even if you only have a concept or a small idea they will help you to grow it and develop it.

“I have made some great friends from taking part and would recommend it to anyone.”

Emer is the new president of the Irish Second Level Students’ Union (ISSU) and recently sat the Leaving Certificate at the Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel.

She will be taking a gap year from September to carry out her role as the Students’ Union president.

Emer appeared on the Jennifer Zamperelli show on RTÉ 2FM last month to speak about Child Talks.

Taking place on November 19 to mark World Children’s Day, Child Talks will be a hybrid online-physical event streaming live from the RDS in Dublin.

Since Child Talks began three years ago, young people have talked about lots of different issues including school, disability, period poverty, culture, sexuality, family and lots more.

These issues are completely up to the speakers.

Speaking on the importance of elevating children’s voices, the Ombudsman for Children, Dr Niall Muldoon, said: “The past 18 months have highlighted the importance of hearing children’s voices and their concerns.

“Child Talks gives us a real insight into the problems and issues children are facing and helps us to get a better understanding of their world.

“At a time where children’s voices have often been forgotten, Child Talks gives young people a unique platform to share their story, vision and hopes for the future.

“We want to hear from children from all over the country and from all backgrounds.

“We also want to hear from children with disabilities or those who may need additional supports.

“There is no need to worry if you have never spoken in public, we will help you and work with you.”

The Ombudsman for Children’s Office is an independent statutory body that promotes the rights and welfare of children under the age of 18 living in Ireland.

To take part or find out more email communications@oco.ie send a voice note to 087-1029039 or visit www.oco.ie.

Applications close at 5pm next Wednesday, August 11.