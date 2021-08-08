Sam Bennett's family donate parts of his bike for Carrick-on-Suir Library mosaic

Sam Bennett
Parts of a bicycle owned by Tour de France Green Jersey winner Sam Bennett will form part of a new art mosaic currently being created around Carrick-on-Suir Library’s bike stand.
The Carrick-on-Suir cyclist’s parents Michael and Helen, who live in Carrickbeg, donated a pedal and sprockets from one of Sam’s bikes to the library for the art project.
They have taken pride of place in the beautiful mosaic local artists Sheila Woods and Margueritte Kent are creating.
Carrick-on-
Suir Municipal District Chairman Cllr Mark Fitzgerald, who recently visited Carrick Library, urged the public to come and view the mosaic, which loosely depicts an ammonite fossil.
He paid tribute at the District’s monthly meeting to Carrick Library manager Carol Delany and her staff for the “amazing” work they are doing with the library’s grounds that also feature a garden and insect hotel.
Sam Bennett is pictured above with his grandad Paddy Cashin from Clonmel.
