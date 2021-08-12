Drama, concerts and busking all on offer during Carrick's Clancy Festival

As the Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series reaches the halfway point, the fourth weekend promises a great few days of fun and entertainment.



Tai Chi with David Corbett opens the weekend on Saturday, August 14 in the Seán Healy Library Garden at 10am and 11.15am.

The classes are free, to book call the Library on 051 640 591.

On Saturday, the Brewery Lane Theatre opens its doors for the first drama since the pandemic began, beginning its run of lunchtime and evening theatre with Brian Friel’s play, Lovers: Losers. Directed by Suzanne Shine and acted by Maria Clancy, Neill Bourke, Sandra Power and Esther Byrne, there are two performances on Saturday, August 14, 1pm and 7.30pm, and another lunchtime performance on Sunday at 1pm. Further performances will take place the following weekend, on Friday, August 20 at 7.30pm, Saturday, August 21 at 1pm, and Sunday, August 22 at 1pm. Tickets are €10, to book call 086 127 4736 between 10am and 1pm, Monday to Thursday.

Seating at the Brewery Lane Theatre is limited so early booking is advised.

Lark in the Park, an open-air, pop-up music stage will be in the Castle Park on Saturday, August 21 from 2pm to 5pm.

Featuring some of the best local talent, this promises to be a great afternoon of free music alongside the Ormond Castle and Manor House.

MUSICAL SOCIETY

People are encouraged to bring a picnic, a rug and camping chairs, and enjoy a relaxed afternoon of music in the park.

Having successfully sold out two Musical Society concerts already, the Strand will open its doors for two more Summer Series concerts.

Sionnach will take to the stage on Saturday, August 21. Featuring Paul Grant, Martin Murray, Gerry Madden and Mick Forristal. Sionnach play a mixture of traditional tunes and songs played with a great sense of fun and their own inimitable style, this promises to be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

Keeping Summer, a special live music concert on Saturday, August 22 will feature four talented local songwriters.

Aidan O’Callaghan and Graham Clancy, Katie MacDonald, and Neill Bourke, will entertain with their own blends of folk and acoustic originals and covers.

Both concerts start at 8pm, and tickets for the concerts at the Strand are €18.50 from www.ticketsource.eu/

strandtheatre. Seating at the Strand Theatre is limited so early booking is advised.

The popular Youth Busking Competition returns on Saturday, August 28. To allow more space for social distancing, the competition will take place this year in the beautiful Castle Park from 2pm.

Solo, duo and group acts can enter for €5, and the competition is open for entry from Thursday, August 12.

Entry forms will be available from www.clancybrothersfestival.

com, and should be returned to the Tudor Artisan Hub, Main Street. The competition is limited to ten acts, so it is advised to book early.

The competition is free to watch, so come along and support the youth buskers in the beautiful Castle Park.

For further information on the Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series, please go to www.clancybrothersfestival.

com.