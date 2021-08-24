Carrick gearing up for final weekend of Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series

On Saturday afternoon from 2pm, August 28, the festival hosts its annual Under 18s Youth Busking Competition, which this year will be in the Castle Park due to COVID guidelines. Solo, duo and group acts can enter for €5, and entry forms can be downloaded from www.clancybrothersfestival.com and returned to the Tudor Artisan Hub, Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir.
The final concert of the festival takes place in the Strand Theatre on Saturday night. ‘Keeping Summer Alive’ features Aidan O'Callaghan & Graham Clancy, Kate McDonald and Neill Bourke in Concert. An evening of new and original acoustic folk and indie music by these popular singer/songwriters. The concert starts at 8pm and tickets are €18.50 from www.ticketsource.eu/ strandtheatre.
The Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club will host a free Family Biodiversity Day on Sunday, August 29 in Carrickbeg. Families can enjoy ‘To the Woods and Waters Wild’, a two hour nature walk from the river bank at Dillon Bridge to Carrickbeg Hill and woodlands. Then from 2.30pm to 4pm there will be a Family Nature Day in the Bog Field behind Glanbia in Carrickbeg, with Carrick’s biggest ever nature table, stone painting, a nature book exchange and a bug hunt with Marc Ó hEachighearna. Supported by the Local Authority Waters programme in association with the Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club, this will be a fascinating and fun family day out to enjoy before the children return to school.
For further information on the Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series please go to www.clancybrothersfestival. com.
