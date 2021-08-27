Search our Archive

27/08/2021

YESTERYEARS 2006: “UK cider drinkers multi million euro boost for Clonmel.”

Front Page August 26, 2006

YESTERYEARS 2006: “UK cider drinkers multi million euro boost for Clonmel.”

Our front page from August 26, 2006

Our front page lead story exactly 15 years ago on August 26, 2006, was headlined “UK cider drinkers multi million euro boost for Clonmel.”
Eamon Lacey’s story told how a €50 million investment designed to keep up with the phenomenal demand for cider was nearing completion at Bulmers in Clonmel.
At the time almost 600 people were employed at Annerville and Dowd’s Lane working three cycle shifts with the plant “flat out” for 24 hours a day as the popularity of the C&C brands continued to rise.
This phase of investment was embarked upon when an anticipated doubling of sales of Magners in Great Britain was upgraded to a trebling of sales and Clonmel and the economy of south Tipperary was a huge beneficiary, he wrote.
Eamonn Wynne wrote that the centre of Clonmel was set for a major transformation after the green light was given for a €40 million development that the Mayor, Phil Prendergast, predicted would put the soul back into the town centre.
Planning permission had just been granted for the ambitious development of the site of the former Clonmel Arms Hotel which would include a multi-storey carpark, an 80-bedroom hotel, 10 retail units with pedestrian access from O’Connell Street and a number of apartments.
Sadly that week we reported on the death of an Italian man in an industrial accident in Limerick. Tony Pinto (49) was married to Delia O’Connor and lived in her home village of Clogheen, with their two daughters Gemma and Natalie.

JOHN O'BRIEN

