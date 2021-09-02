Search our Archive

02/09/2021

Magical moment at Hotel Minella for promoter Jack

There was a very special night on the lawn at Hotel Minella on Friday night when soprano Celine Byrne performed on a glorious evening.
It was a magical moment for young Jack Nallen who promoted his first concert at the family hotel with his proud parents John and Bernadine looking on.
Young Jack has had a special friendship with Celine Byrne for a few years and he persuaded her to perform on stage at the Minella.
He was rewarded for all his hard work when Celine performed Jack’s favourite song Edelweiss .
It was a magical moment as Jack accepted the applause of the audience and a very special moment for his family.
This weekend there are two more concerts at Hotel Minella with Mike Denver and guests Ray Lynam and and Brendan Shine performing on Friday night and Sharon Shannon performing on Saturday night as the Summer Concerts run at the Hotel Minella continues.

