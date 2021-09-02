Magical moment at Hotel Minella for promoter Jack

Jack Nallen with soprano Ceilne Byrne
There was a very special night on the lawn at Hotel Minella on Friday night when soprano Celine Byrne performed on a glorious evening.
It was a magical moment for young Jack Nallen who promoted his first concert at the family hotel with his proud parents John and Bernadine looking on.
Young Jack has had a special friendship with Celine Byrne for a few years and he persuaded her to perform on stage at the Minella.
He was rewarded for all his hard work when Celine performed Jack’s favourite song Edelweiss .
It was a magical moment as Jack accepted the applause of the audience and a very special moment for his family.
This weekend there are two more concerts at Hotel Minella with Mike Denver and guests Ray Lynam and and Brendan Shine performing on Friday night and Sharon Shannon performing on Saturday night as the Summer Concerts run at the Hotel Minella continues.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.