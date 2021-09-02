Carrick-on-Suir’s Clancy Festival Summer Series ends on a high note

The Clancy Brothers Festival Summer Series drew to a close last weekend with a conert, busking competition and a family biodiversity day.

Young buskers filled the Castle Park in Carrick-on-Suir with music on Saturday afternoon as they competed for cash prizes playing Irish traditional music, rock, pop, country and folk songs.

Congratulations to AC Music comprising Aisling (12) and Clodagh Power (10) from Rathgormack; Jamie Lonergan (10) from Owning, and The Munchkins, Finn McLoughlin (12) and Alvin Zheng (13) from Carrick-on-Suir, who all took joint honours in the competition.

That night singers, musicians and songwriters Aidan O’Callaghan, Graham Clancy, Gay Brazel and Kate McDonald lifted the roof of the Strand Theatre for the festival’s final show - The Keeping Summer Alive concert. They wowed the audience with original, acoustic folk indie, roots and contemporary classics.

The festival’s closing event on Sunday was a Biodiversity Family Day along the river organised by Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club in association with the Local Authority Waters Programme.

It included a nature walk followed by a Wild about Carrick Family Nature Day by the slipway in Carrickbeg next to Dillon Bridge.

Lots of children and their families came to explore local riverside nature. They enjoyed bug hunting, stone painting, explored a nature table and met Lions Club mascot Leo the Lion in the glorious sunshine.

The Clancy Brothers Festival committee is looking forward to hosting the festival again next year with a new, exciting programme of events.