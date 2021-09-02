Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic to take place in Clonmel for those 12 years and over

A walk-in Covid Vaccination Clinic will take place at Clonmel Park Hotel on Sunday, September 5 for all aged 12 years and over.

The clinic will run from 9am to 1pm that day. No appointment is necessary.

The Covid-19 vaccination administered will be for both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over.

Children will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian. If the 12-15 year isn’t registered the parent /legal guardian needs to attend for registration at the clinic on the day.

Registration will take place at the Vaccination Centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.



Second doses of Pfizer BioNtech can only be offered to those who have already received a first dose of the same vaccine, at least 21 days ago.

For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

You can only receive a second dose of the same vaccine which you previously received.

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (e.g. your vaccination card) and photo ID.



If you have already registered online your details will be available at the Vaccination Centre.

If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.

For more information log on to: www.vaccine.hse.ie