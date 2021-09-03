Don't pack away the summer gear just yet! Hot weather predicted for Ireland next week

Pic: Meteologix
Don't pack away the summer gear just yet as revised weather forecasts are predicting warm weather pushing up from Spain and France with temperatures reaching as high as 27 degrees in Ireland next week.
According to the Weather Alerts Channel, temperatures are forecast to hit 25 to possibly 27 degrees in some areas.
Sunshine is also predicted along with the warm air.
While short-term forecasts are predicting a dip in temperatures and some rain over the weekend, there have been much more positive forecasts for next week.
Typically, there was a short Indian summer as children returned to schools this week, but now it looks like the good weather hasn't gone away just yet.
The warm weather is set to stretch into the middle of next week, at the very least.
Meanwhile, Met Éireann’s weather report for the month of August shows it was a mostly mild and changeable month.
There was some heavy rainfall and thundery showers at the start of the month.
It became mostly dry and settled from the 22nd up to the end of the month as high pressure built to the north of Ireland, blocking any active weather fronts from approaching.
A lot of warm sunny weather followed between August 23 and 28, especially in the west, but as the high pressure moved slightly to the northwest of Ireland towards the end of the month, cloud, mist and night-time fog become more common.
More News
Cllr Sean Ryan (Littleton), Cllr Imelda Goldsboro (Ballingarry), Kay Cantwell (Littleton Development Association) and Ger O'Hara, (Treasurer, LDA)
Deputy Jackie Cahill: ‘Less cows on Irish land means less trees in the Amazon as more and more land is cleared for production’
he ECTC Littleton Ballingarry Just Transition fund was launched at Littleton's Moycarkey Borris Community and Sports Centre on Thursday, with the aim of boosting sustainable energy and jobs
Nenagh Éire Óg Club Chairperson presenting a cheque to Martina Carroll from Nenagh Rape Crisis Centre as part of the Nenagh Éire Óg Community Lotto
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.