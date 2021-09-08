Search

08/09/2021

HSE requests public in south Tipperary to book Covid-19 tests online due to increase in demand

Walk-in presentations without appointments not allowed at the moment

HSE requests public in south Tipperary to book Covid-19 tests online due to increase in demand

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The HSE is requesting the public in South Tipperary and other South East counties to book  appointments for Covid-19 Test Centres online due to an increase in the numbers attending the centres in recent days.

Walk-in presentations to the test centres without an appointment are not being permitted at the moment. 

In a statement the HSE said it was very grateful to its outstanding testing staff across Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

"Their hard work over the last year and a half of pandemic has ensured that, to date, some 349,720 tests for COVID-19 have been administered at pop up facilities and the five permanent centres for doing so in the South East.

 "The HSE also appreciates the excellent co-operation from the public, when presenting at the ongoing testing centres located in Carlow, Clonmel, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

"In recent days, numbers coming to these five centres operated by HSE/South East Community Healthcare have increased by a third or so. The HSE apologies for any inconvenience caused to those who have had to wait at the centres.

"To reduce queues for – and help speed up the process at – the testing centres, HSE/South East Community Healthcare is asking people to book an online appointment."

"Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) remain open for the Carlow (St. Dympna’s Hospital), Clonmel (Moyle Rovers GAA Centre), Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate), Waterford (Kilcohan) and Wexford (Whitemills Industrial Park) centres on all seven days of the week.

"Presentations on a “walk-in (no appointment) basis, however, have been temporarily suspended at all five of these facilities."

The HSE statement added: Capacity has been extended by the HSE nationwide to meet a demand of 20,000 tests per day. The HSE expects that anyone who requires or wishes to get tested will get a same-day test (depending on what time they book). Members of the public are welcome to make an appointment by self-referral, using the web portal for doing so at https://covid19test. healthservice.ie/hse-self- referral/

 If you have any symptoms that indicate that you may have COVID-19 (like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose), isolate and get a test immediately. For further information, see https://www2.hse.ie/ conditions/covid19/testing/ get-tested/

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media