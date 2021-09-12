Golf in Tipperary: Anne is a very popular winner of Lady Captain's Prize at Clonmel

Lady Captain’s Day, one of the most exciting dates in the annual golf calendar took place on Saturday last, September 11 Our Lady Captain Christine Hickey was at the club bright and early to welcome all the players and to wish them well. Bags of sweets, chocolates and drinks were given to all that played. Thankfully we were graced with good weather and the course was in excellent condition.

With a packed timesheet, over 48 ladies took part in the main competition. They were followed by Christine’s family and friends. The New Get Into Golf Ladies took part in a 12 Hole Scramble in the afternoon. Nobody was left out on this important day, whether a novice, guest, young or old.

An array of exquisite prizes were on display and the club house was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers. That night Lady Captain Christine greeted the ladies at the club house. A lovely meal was provided by Martin and staff.

In her speech, Lady Captain Christine, thanked the Lady Members for taking part in her prize, Frank, John Bolger and staff for having the course in magnificent condition, her Commitee, Martin and Staff for providing a lovely meal. She thanked her family and friends for coming to her special day.

The number on lady on the day was Ann Leavy, who won the prestigious prize. and a beautiful neckpiece from Ryan Thomas Jewellers. This is Ann’s second time winning the Lady Captain’s Prize. Ann has been playing great golf this year and is a worthy winner of the prize. In her speech, she thanked Lady Captain Christine, for the fabulous prize. She also thanked her playing partners Elaine Winston and Sinead Healy.

Lady Captain’s Prizewinners: Back. Liz Binchy, Gwen Walshe, Elaine Winston, Janice Keating, Mary O’Dwyer, Maura Lyons, Anna Moloney

Front: Gemma Murphy, Roisin Quinlivan, Ann Leavy (Winner), Lady Captain, Christine Hickey, Marjorie Walsh and Mary O’Connor.



LADY CAPTAIN’S PRIZE RESULTS:

Saturday, September 11 - Lady Captain’s Day - Lady Captain - Christine Hickey

1st Ann Leavy (31) 71 Nett

2nd Marjorie Walsh. (23) 74 Nett c/b

Gross Roisin Quinlivan. (7) 85 Gross

3rd Gwen Walshe (28) 74 Nett c/b

4th Mary O’Dwyer. (29) 74 Nett

5th Liz Binchy. (29). 75 Nett c/b

6th Gemma Murphy (12) 75 Nett c/b

7th Maura Lyons (31) 75 Nett

Front 9: Elaine Winston (29) 35 Nett

Back 9: Mary O’Connor (29) 34 Nett

Past Captain: Anna Moloney. (13) 34 Nett

Commitee Prize: Janice Keating (25). 78 Nett

Get Into Golf Ladies:

1st Finola Foley, Claire Cosgrove, Ellen Buckley (36)

2nd Marion O’Neill, Geraldine Tobin, Mary Lynch, Fionnuala McGeever (32).

