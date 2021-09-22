A section of the Suir Blueway is to close for two weeks for emergency repairs

The Blueway between Clonmel and Carrick-on-Suir has proven very popular for cyclists and pedestrians alike
A section of the Suir Blueway will be closed from Thursday September 23 to Friday October 8
Tipperary County Council has given notice that the section of the Suir Blueway between Sir Thomas Bridge and Twomilebridge in Clonmel will be closed for that period to facilitate emergency repairs.
The path will not be open at weekends while works are underway.
