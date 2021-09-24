Tipperary council announces traffic management measures for road at Carraigmaclear

Tipperary County Council will erect temporary traffic management measures on the L-6413 at Carraigmaclear for two days from next Monday morning to facilitate road resurfacing works.
The traffic calming measures will be in place from 8am on Monday, September 27 to 7pm on Wednesday, September 29.
